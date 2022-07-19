The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help regarding the theft of a Corgi over the weekend.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, authorities said they were dispatched to the 24000 stretch of LA Hwy 42 after receiving a call from the dog's owners, who said their Corgi was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store.
"It appears someone pulled up in the parking lot, called the dog over, grabbed it & drove off in an older model white GMC pick up truck," authorities said.
The sheriff's office posted a photo of the stolen Corgi to its social media feeds Tuesday.
"The dog’s owners simply want the dog returned to their family," authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
