Livingston Parish residents voted in record numbers on Election Day, smashing the previous mark for presidential votes in a highly-contested race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office, approximately 65,222 votes were cast in Livingston Parish in the president’s race — more than 7,400 higher than the previous record.
That represented a 74.6% turnout among 87,348 registered voters.
Tuesday’s figures broke the record previously set four years ago, when Trump defeated Sen. Hillary Clinton for the presidency. In that race, Livingston Parish had a turnout of 69.8%, with 57,730 total voters coming out.
Livingston Parish also crushed its previous high for early voting, with 30,875 casting their ballots — or 35.3% of voters — in the president’s race before Tuesday’s election. In 2016, just under 19,000 local voters cast early ballots.
As a whole, Livingston Parish netted the 13th-highest turnout in the presidential race among all 64 parishes in the state, finishing more than five percentage points higher than the state average of 69.4 percent.
And while the nation waits for all votes to be counted to determine the next president, there’s no debate as to which candidate Livingston Parish preferred.
Like 2016, the vast majority of Livingston Parish votes were in favor of the Republican party, with Trump and running mate Mike Pence garnering 84% (54,870 votes) of all votes cast for the presidency. That’s roughly 6,000 more votes than the duo received in 2016 (48,824).
However, a slightly higher percentage of local voters selected Biden, a Democrat, and his running mate Kamala Harris than they did Clinton and Timothy Kaine four years ago (9,249 votes, 14 percent for Biden-Harris in 2020; 6,950 votes, 12 percent for Clinton-Kaine in 2016).
Despite the slight bump in votes for the Democrat party, Livingston Parish appears to still belong to Trump: Only four of the state’s 64 parishes had a higher percentage of votes for Trump than Livingston Parish (Cameron, La Salle, Grant, and West Carroll), based on the unofficial returns.
Statewide, 58 percent of Louisiana’s presidential votes went to Trump and Pence, the same percentage as 2016 but on a greater turnout, while 40 percent went to Biden and Harris, unofficial results show.
