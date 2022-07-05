All Livingston Parish students are eligible for free meals during the upcoming school year, officials have announced.
Last week, the Livingston Parish School Board voted to continue the district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. This allows all students to receive free breakfast and lunch services for the 2022-23 school year.
Managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the CEP program offers free meal services without the necessity of household meal applications, according to Director of School Food Services Sommer Purvis.
The district has participated in the CEP program since 2016, following the historic flood that damaged more than 70 percent of residences, schools, churches, and businesses in the parish.
“School meals are essential to ensure students are nutritionally prepared for academic success,” Purvis said in a statement. “The board’s decision to elect CEP supports their ongoing commitment to the students of Livingston Parish.”
Purvis noted the “tremendous savings” available to families thanks to the program, noting that the average cost of a student to eat breakfast and lunch throughout the school year is about $650.
“By continuing our partnership with this federal program, we are creating tremendous savings for our families,” she said.
Purvis said that the CEP reimburses the district for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
There are roughly 26,000 students in grades K-12 in Livingston Parish.
