Nearly 80 percent of Livingston Parish students will be able to return to class on Friday, Sept. 10, after widespread destruction from Hurricane Ida kept campuses closed for more than a week.
Superintendent Joe Murphy announced the reopenings on Wednesday, saying that 36 of 49 school sites “have been restored to a fully functioning status for our students and employees,” allowing them to resume operations Friday.
“Those reopened campuses will allow nearly 80 percent of our students to return to learning this week,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our enrollment counts show 20,706 students will have a campus to return to this Friday.”
School principals, central office employees and some custodial staff returned to work on Tuesday to assess the status of the campuses following Hurricane Ida, which went directly through the parish overnight Aug. 29. Those staff have also assisted in cleaning and repair efforts.
All employees on the reopening sites will return to work Thursday to prepare for the students’ return on Friday, Murphy said.
Despite being able to reopen the majority of the district, there are around a dozen sites — most on the east side of the parish, where Ida’s impacts were far more devastating — that will remain closed.
Murphy said school leaders are making “daily status assessments to determine full functionality and will be making announcements as each school is determined to be safe for students to return.”
“It is our priority to ensure our campuses are safe, that they have clean water and basic Internet and phone service, and that the busses servicing those schools have safe and accessible routes,” Murphy said.
“While not every campus in our system is able to open at this time, we want to begin getting as many students as we can back in the classroom.”
In the meantime, Murphy urged the families in those hard-hit communities “to remain safe during this extended recovery time.”
The schools that will reopen Friday, Sept. 10, include the following:
-- Denham Springs High School
-- Denham Springs Freshmen
-- Denham Springs Junior
-- Denham Springs Elementary
-- Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center
-- Doyle High
-- Doyle Elementary
-- Eastside Elementary
-- Freshwater Elementary
-- Gray’s Creek Elementary
-- Juban Parc Junior High
-- Juban Parc Elementary
-- Levi Milton Elementary
-- Lewis Vincent Elementary
-- LPLTC Virtual
-- Livingston Virtual
-- Live Oak High School
-- Live Oak Junior High
-- Live Oak Middle
-- Live Oak Elementary
-- North Corbin Junior High
-- North Corbin Elementary
-- North Live Oak Elementary
-- Northside Elementary
-- Pathways/Adult Ed/ ELEC
-- Pine Ridge
-- Seventh Ward Elementary
-- South Fork Elementary
-- South Live Oak Elementary
-- South Walker Elementary
-- Southside Elementary
-- Southside Junior High
-- Walker High
-- Walker Junior High
-- Walker Elementary
-- Westside Junior High
The Livingston Parish schools that will remain closed include the following:
-- Albany High School
-- Albany Lower Elementary
-- Albany Middle School
-- Albany Upper Elementary
-- CABS Center
-- Holden
-- French Settlement Elementary
-- French Settlement High
-- Frost School
-- Maurepas School
-- Springfield Elementary
-- Springfield Middle School
-- Springfield High School
