LIVINGSTON -- A high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office employee and his wife, a former junior high teacher, have been arrested on counts of first-degree rape and production of pornography involving juveniles, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Dennis W. Perkins, 44, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday and is in the process of being transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Landry said.
His wife, Cynthia Thompson Perkins, 34, also of Denham Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday and was being held on a $500,000 bond.
Dennis Perkins was booked into the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office on one count of obstruction of justice. Once he is transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, he will be further booked on 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity, Landry said.
Cynthia Perkins is being charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first-degree rape, according to Landry. A Facebook page matching the woman’s name and image listed she was a teacher in Livingston Parish. Sources confirmed she worked at Westside Junior High in Walker.
Both arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation was initiated following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography, Landry said.
“Protecting Louisiana children is one of my top priorities,” Landry said in a press release. “So my office and I will continue to do all we can to find and arrest child predators.”
In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Jason Ard said Dennis Perkins was a lieutenant in his office who was over “Special Operations.” Dennis Perkins, who Ard said was “immediately terminated” when Landry’s office presented him with evidence, had served at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2002.
“It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own,” Ard said in the release. “We at the LPSO work hard everyday to retain the trust placed in us by our citizens. I understand this was a veteran law enforcement officer, one who had dedicated a lot of time and effort into this community, but as I have said in the past, no one is above the law.”
Ard, who “considered Denny a friend and a family member,” said he will assist Landry’s office “in any way we can.”
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system also issued a statement about the situation Wednesday. LPPS spokeswoman Delia Taylor said school officials “became aware of the investigation early [Wednesday] morning and met with the employee, at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted.”
Landry said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding Cynthia or Dennis Perkins is urged to contact the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.
(1) comment
So where is the article on as evil and as her husband her husband her husband, the Livingston parish head and narcotics agent who we all know is As evil and ascrooked as they come???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.