(Editor's note: This story has been updated after the Livingston Parish president said the parish will be under a curfew Wednesday night.)
Livingston Parish will once again be under a curfew as the area continues its response to Hurricane Ida.
The latest curfew will go in effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The announcement was made jointly by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
"Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew," the statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the upmost importance."
In a text message to The News, Ricks said the parish will also be under a curfew Wednesday night.
As of the latest information, Entergy and DEMCO are reporting more than a combined 57,000 outages in Livingston Parish. Cell service continues to be a problem for many across the parish.
Earlier Tuesday, Ard and Ricks posted a video message to residents, asking for patience as the parish continues to navigate an unprecedented situation. Ricks said residents shouldn't expect the curfew to be lifted anytime soon.
"We’ll continue the curfew, I’m sure, the next few nights," Ricks said. "It’s to provide a safety route for not only our first responders that need to get out and respond to emergencies. But, certainly to keep our people safe.
"Even the power companies, to allow them to have room to get out on these roads to get the work done as quickly and as safely as possible. So, please continue to be patient. We know it’s a tough time."
In the same video, Ard said deputies from nearby parishes will also be on patrol with those from his office and that they're operating under a "zero tolerance" policy.
"If you're out after dark, you're probably going to get a citation," Ard said. "We have to keep people off the roads. We don't want to be working any fatalities or accident. And we may have trees fall again, maybe two or three days later. It's still dangerous here in Livingston Parish."
In a separate announcement, Ricks said Livingston Parish administrative offices will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.