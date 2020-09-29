While COVID-19 has had an affect on the economy, Livingston Parish's real estate market continues to boom and increase the area's taxable value.
Once a year, the Livingston Parish Assessor, in this case Jeff Taylor, visits the council to inform them of three things that happen during the "open book period" at his office, wherein local citizens are allowed to appeal their property tax rate:
- If anyone had actually appealed their property tax rate and,
- Announce what the taxable value of property in Livingston Parish and,
- Ask for an ordinance to accept the rolls to send to the state tax commissioner's office
According to Taylor, several businesses approached his office looking for COVID-related discounts, and provided financial statements to prove their claims. Taylor's office also ran an ad campaign parish-wide, letting property owners know that if they were still repairing structures from the Great Flood of 2016, to let his office know so that value could be deducted.
Taylor then laid out that the assessed value of property in Livingston Parish had risen $53,162,388 from 2019 to 2020, or $867,865,250 in total property value. This adds to last year's gains, wherein the assessed value of property in Livingston Parish had risen $30,067,100, or $814,702,862 in total property value.
The breakdown in differences were:
- $44,784,724 increase in taxable value of real property, ending at $483,352,139
- $11,070 increase in taxable value of personal property, ending at $89,339,080
- $2,746,570 increase in taxable value of public service, ending at $46,117,660
Homestead exemption rose in 2020 to $249,056,371, after homestead exemption experienced an unusual drop of $1,280,310 from 2018 to 2019, and Taylor said that was due to the contract he engaged in with Assessure. The company investigated homestead exemptions in Livingston Parish and reported ignorant, fraudulent, or criminal behavior for all homestead exemptions in the parish.
The several hundred instances that were discovered were reported and many were fixed, Taylor said, but they're still working on it.
Homestead exemption removes $75,000 of taxable value from property that is proven to be a personal, permanent residence.
"This is probably the only year you'll ever see homestead exemption drop," Taylor said. "That was due to Assessure, so don't look for it again."
"When I took office, there were problems," Taylor said. "We had a taxable value of $101 million, which actually dropped to $94 million before we started being able to fix it."
According to Taylor, the initial drop was due to discrepancies in filing. Taylor went on to say that 30 percent of the parish wasn't even on the tax rolls.
"Now, we have a roughly 97-98 percent collection rate, on a population growth of roughly 50 percent (since 2009) to go with a 471 percent in taxable value," he added.
The breakdown for the 2019 increases were:
- $25,444,370.00 increase in taxable value of real property, ending at $438,567,415
- $4,010,250.00 increase in taxable value of personal property, ending at $89,328,010
- $1,892,790.00 increase in taxable value of public service, ending at $43,371,090
Taylor said that his office still has issues and mistakes, and they're working to fix it. If you have a problem with your tax, he asks that citizens come to his office to discuss it.
The assessor does not set millage rates, and he does not collect taxes. He is required to re-assess property every four years.
