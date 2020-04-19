Much like last Sunday, Livingston Parish may see some heavy rains and winds tonight.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans is reporting that Livingston Parish is under an enhanced risk for such storms leading into the evening hours. According to weather forecasts, the rain will begin around the 6 p.m. hour, with strong storms beginning around 8 p.m.
Potential impacts include:
- Wind gusts greater than 60 miles per hour, which can down trees and cause minor structural damage
- Hail up to 2" in diamater
- Tornadoes, especially north of I-12
Local officials ask that residents have a game plan, and not to drive through high water if they see it. Maintain a consistent form of interaction with local media and officials for updates.
