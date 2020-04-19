A RISK OF ENHANCEMENT.png

The NWS continues to monitor the potential for widespread severe weather later this afternoon, evening and into the overnight hours. At this time, the main threats are damaging straight line winds at or greater than 60 mph, large hail and tornadoes, some of which may be strong and/or long tracked north of interstate 10 and 12. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today! Know where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter and BE WEATHER AWARE TODAY!

Much like last Sunday, Livingston Parish may see some heavy rains and winds tonight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans is reporting that Livingston Parish is under an enhanced risk for such storms leading into the evening hours. According to weather forecasts, the rain will begin around the 6 p.m. hour, with strong storms beginning around 8 p.m.

Potential impacts include:

  • Wind gusts greater than 60 miles per hour, which can down trees and cause minor structural damage
  • Hail up to 2" in diamater
  • Tornadoes, especially north of I-12

Local officials ask that residents have a game plan, and not to drive through high water if they see it. Maintain a consistent form of interaction with local media and officials for updates.

