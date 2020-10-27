Portions of Livingston Parish are currently under a hurricane warning as the state braces for Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to strengthen until making landfall in southeast Louisiana sometime Wednesday.
A hurricane warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.
The hurricane warning went into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the National Weather Service. Livingston Parish can expect between 1-3 inches over the next few days, with some locally higher amounts.
A hurricane warning is in effect for areas between Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border. Also in the warning zone are Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.
Zeta, which weakened to a tropical storm but is expected to regain hurricane strength sometime Tuesday, is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and tornadoes are all possible.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Zeta, which allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
Livingston Parish school officials announced earlier Tuesday that school would be open for half the day on Wednesday, with Zeta predicted to strike the coast later in the evening or at night.
