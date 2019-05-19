DENHAM SPRINGS -- Livingston Parish is under a tornado watch until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado watch was originally scheduled to expire at 10 a.m., but the NWS extended it an hour. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, the NWS said.
The watch covers seven parishes, Livingston, St. Helen, Tangipahoa, Ascension, Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and two Mississippi counties, Amite and Pike.
There is a 50 percent chance of rain today and 20 percent chance before 10 tonight, the NWS said.
Rainfall of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch are possible.
The NWS forecast is a 50percent chance of shows and thunderstorms Monday, mainly before 10 a.m., then partly sunny.
Calm winds at 5 mph expected.
Rainfall of a quarter-inch to a half-inch possible.
