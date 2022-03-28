A property tax that has been on the books since the 1950s has been renewed for another 10 years.
Despite a turnout of 5.8 percent, Livingston Parish voters approved the renewal of a 5-mill property tax that funds construction projects in the Livingston Parish school system, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The only parish-wide item on the March 26 ballot, approximately 3,878 people voted in support of the tax, roughly 77 percent. There were 1,148 people who voted against it, or 22 percent.
Just under 1,800 people took advantage of the early voting period that ran March 12-19. Approximately 554 voters cast their ballots at one of two early-voting stations in the parish, while another 1,222 requested an absentee by mail ballot.
The total turnout of 5,026 was among roughly 86,000 registered voters in Livingston Parish.
Though the turnout was slim, the passing of the property tax was a big win for the Livingston Parish school system, which uses the $3.1 million generated from the tax to fund parish-wide construction projects, renovations, and improvements to all school facilities and property.
“Thank you for your vote in support of our ten-year 5 Mill School Facility Fund renewal,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a letter posted on the school system’s website. “Your vote of support allows Livingston Parish Public Schools to continue to renovate, maintain, and expand our facilities and provide the level of service that meets our communities' expectations.
“Livingston Parish is experiencing unprecedented growth and our schools must continue to grow with our communities. Through the years, our school system has always enjoyed the unwavering support of those we serve. Be assured Livingston Parish Public Schools has always been, and will always be, grateful for the support of our Livingston Parish family, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship in the future.”
Parish voters created the dedicated funding source in 1952 and have renewed it every 10 years since. The tax’s passage will allow the funding to remain in place through 2032.
The funding renewal is not a new tax, and its approval will not increase the millage rate paid each year by taxpayers, Murphy told The News in a podcast in March.
Murphy noted that Louisiana is one of only 11 states in which the state does not provide any funding for school facilities — meaning all the money for renovations and upgrades comes from within.
The ad valorem tax is the only dedicated source of funding for such projects, making it “essential” for the Livingston Parish school system.
Unlike other property taxes, Murphy said this millage “applies to every school in our district” and that the funds are not concentrated in one area.
“This is an essential school funding source that has enabled the district to maintain its many facilities over the years,” Murphy said in the podcast. “Hundreds of projects, large and small, are managed with these funds.”
