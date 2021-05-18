As severe weather continues to impact southeast Louisiana, officials said all Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday “until further notice.”
The announcement was made in a joint statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, went into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are closing all Livingston Parish waterways effective at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 until further notice,” the statement said.
Livingston Parish and much of southeast Louisiana remains under a flash flood watch and flash flood warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.