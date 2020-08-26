All Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to recreational traffic until further notice, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, ahead of Hurricane Laura, which was upgraded to a Category 3 storm and is expected to be a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall early Thursday morning.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is closing all Livingston Parish waterways to recreational traffic beginning at 8:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until further notice due to rising waters resulting from Hurricane Laura’s impacts on our area,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
Laura was located about 280 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles in a 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
The storm is expected to bring “potentially catastrophic storm surge” — as much as 15 feet in some areas — as well as “extreme winds and flashing flooding” starting tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Laura is projected to be the worst storm to hit Louisiana in terms of “forecasted intensity” since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
