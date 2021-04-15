As severe weather continues to impact southeast Louisiana, officials said all Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to recreational traffic starting Thursday “until further notice.”
The announcement was made in a joint statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are closing all Livingston Parish waterways to recreational traffic beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021 until further notice due to rising waters resulting from recent heavy rainfall in our area,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
The National Weather Service said the main concern Thursday is heavy rainfall, though the risk for storms bringing hail and strong winds isn’t being ruled out. An additional 1-3 inches of rain could fall Thursday morning on top of already saturated soil.
As of 8:15 p.m Wednesday, the Amite River at Denham Springs was at 27.4 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 30 feet Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Minor flooding is forecast to begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs, with flooding expected near River Road at the foot of Benton Lane.
Earlier Thursday, the National Weather Service added the Tickfaw River near Holden to its flood warning zone.
Livingston Parish remains under a flood warning and flash flood watch.
