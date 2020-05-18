The waterways are open.
Due to a “significant drop” in water levels overnight, all Livingston Parish waterways are now open to recreational traffic, Director Mark Harrell of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has announced.
The opening went into effect at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 18.
All Livingston Parish waterways were initially closed to recreational traffic on Friday, due to “rising water caused by recent rain events and the increase of debris in the waterways, as well as continued southeast winds and upcoming expected rain events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.