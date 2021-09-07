Livingston Parish waterways remain closed to recreational traffic as first responders continue to survey damage from Hurricane Ida.
This week, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and the LPSO Marine Division spent time surveying damage on waterways, where Ard said they saw "a lot of damage."
"Some camps are demolished," Ard said. "Some are salvageable. Ran into some camps. Some are bad. Some got lucky. There’s tons of trees, logs."
Ard said some areas aren’t accessible without an airboat. He pointed to parts of the Tickfaw and Blood rivers as examples, saying both have "so much floating debris."
The sheriff said he and his team "even saw some nice sized gators. A number of them."
When waterways reopen, Ard said residents will need to be "extremely careful." Waterways have been closed since Aug. 30, the day after Hurricane Ida hit the state. Though water levels have crested and are falling, there is much debris hidden below the surface, local leaders have said.
"Conditions are not ideal for boating or swimming at this time," Ard said. "Some may even notice a powerful stench."
