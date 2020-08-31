All Livingston Parish waterways are reopened to all traffic, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The reopening went into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, was put into effect ahead of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.