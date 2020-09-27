All Livingston Parish waterways will reopen to recreational traffic beginning at noon on Sunday, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, went into effect on Monday due to rising waters from storm surge resulting from Tropical Storm Beta.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic effective at 12:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
“Though the river gauges show the water levels below flood stage, please be mindful of creating wakes near homes and camps along the bank.”
