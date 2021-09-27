After closing last month because of Hurricane Ida, Livingston Parish waterways will reopen to all traffic this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The waterways will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, LOHSEP announced in a joint statement with Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
Despite reopening the waterways, officials warned residents that there are still large amounts of debris in the waterways and “use of rivers, lakes, canals, etc. will be at your own risk.”
“We ask that you be mindful of those areas that may pose a threat to your safety and recommend that you travel at idling speeds when necessary,” LOHSEP said in its statement.
Livingston Parish waterways originally closed Aug. 30, one day after Hurricane Ida made landfall and swept through the parish.
Below is the entire statement from LOHSEP and Ricks:
“Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic beginning at 6:00am on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. There are still large amounts of debris in our waterways and use of rivers, lakes, canals, etc. will be at your own risk. We ask that you be mindful of those areas that may pose a threat to your safety and recommend that you travel at idling speeds when necessary.”
