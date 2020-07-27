Waterways in Livingston Parish will reopen to all traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27.
The announcement was made in a joint statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and Brandi Janes, acting director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
All waterways in the parish closed at 10 p.m. Friday in response to rising waters caused by the southeast winds from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.
A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through most of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
