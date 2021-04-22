Livingston Parish waterways will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, April 23, according to a statement from the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Waterways have been closed to recreational traffic since April 15 due to severe weather that struck southeast Louisiana last week and caused water levels to rise above flood stage.
Though the river gauges show the water levels below flood stage, LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes urged the public to “be mindful of creating wakes near homes and camps along the bank.”
Below is the full statement from LOHSEP:
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic effective at 8:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021. Though the river gauges show the water levels below flood stage, please be mindful of creating wakes near homes and camps along the bank.”
