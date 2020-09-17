The water will soon be open.
All Livingston Parish waterways, which have been closed since Wednesday to recreational traffic, will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, which was in conjunction with Ascension Parish, was made due to rising waters from Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore the northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning, threatening to bring devastating flooding to the region.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic effective at 6:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.