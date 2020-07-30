The Livingston Future 5 were announced on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting. Marissa Hofstetter was selected as the LYP member of the year for her contributions to the program’s activities over the past year. Also on the agenda was Kacie Stewart, co-owner of Stewart Family Medicine & After Hours.
Stewart opened by saying that when an opportunity presents itself, you should always say “yes”, even if it is uncomfortable. After hesitantly accepting an opportunity to become involved with the Chamber, Kacie soon learned that each opportunity led to yet another. With each “yes” she grew personally and professionally. The decision became easier each time, and eventually she began creating her own opportunities and asking to get involved. Stewart closed with the secret to success – “I don’t think there is a secret to success. Success starts with very simple things and comes down to showing up.”
During the event, leadership of Livingston Young Professionals transitioned from outgoing chair, Ross Kinchen to the 2020-21 Chair, Kelsie Moak. Kinchen presented Moak with a pair of bedazzled sneakers, something that has now become somewhat of a tradition, symbolizing the “big shoes” she will fill as the LYP Chair.
Winners of the Livingston Future 5 include Lindsay Barleycorn of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Chad Foster of Gator Millworks, Inc., Ross Kinchen of The Kinchen Group, Brooke Labarre of Covington & Associates Real Estate, and Jonathan Taylor of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Livingston Future 5 winners are judged on a rounded background in areas of professional accomplishments and advancement, community involvement and volunteerism that makes our communities better,” said April Wehrs, Chamber CEO. “Their understanding and involvement in all areas of their personal, professional and community lives is what makes our communities better and advances our parish to the next level to not only keep up with other areas, but to excel beyond. We don’t just want to follow the standard of excellence here, we want to set it. Recognizing those who can help achieve that are substantial programs of the Chamber.”
MEET THE WINNERS
Brooke Labarre | Realtor | Denham Springs
Brooke is a realtor with Covington and Associates Real Estate. Since becoming licensed, she has doubled her real estate sales. She stays engaged by volunteering her time at various local non-profits and other organizations such as Mighty Moms, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Litter Free LP’s 10 on the 10th and Pound the Payment for the Denham Springs Pilot Club. Brooke is a graduate of Leadership Livingston and Baton Rouge Association of Realtors leadership program and, she is a member of several professional organizations, including real estate and Livingston Young Professionals. Brooke plans to get more involved with professional associations and she has aspirations for public office.
Jonathan Taylor | Livingston Parish Tourism | Livingston
Jonathan has set himself apart in his industry and has advanced his professional growth through industry awards, certifications and classes pertaining to tourism. He serves on several local and state boards and is a member of several associations including the Chamber and Livingston Young Professionals. He is also a graduate of Leadership Livingston. His passion for sports has him involved in Livingston Parks and Recreation.
Lindsay Barleycorn | Our Lady of the Lake | Diabetes Nutrition | Denham Springs
Lindsey is engaged in the Get Healthy Initiative, and the Women’s Community Rehab Center as Consultant and Dietitian. She passed her Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist exam in July 2019 - a career goal of hers. She has also advocated for medical nutrition therapy for Medicare recipients in Washington, D.C. She volunteers through her church and is an election commissioner for Livingston Parish Elections.
Ross Kinchen | President | Albany
Ross received his professional surveying license in the spring of 2019, doubling his firm’s workload quarterly. He also founded another firm that has an innovative concept that has grown to 6 employees in the past year.
He serves as chair of the Town of Albany Planning and Zoning Council. He served as the 2020 chair of the Livingston Young Professionals program and holds an appointed seat on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. He rallies his community to participate in the Litter Free LP Initiative and leads a group. He also volunteers for causes such as elderly and children.
Ross sees endless opportunities for our area.
Chad Foster | CEO | Gator Millworks
Chad took over the lead at Gator Millworks at the young age of 24. He has worked tirelessly to position that company as an industry leader through the most successful, and, the most challenging times.
Their brand new location is a 76,000 square-foot facility, one of the highlights of manufacturing here in Livingston Parish and, collaborations with the local school system are preparing students to enter the workforce through a local trade.
He serves on the chambers Back 2 Work Task Force and other professional teams. He looks to the future and brings cutting edge here to Livingston Parish.
About Livingston Young Professionals: Livingston Young Professionals (LYP) is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. LYP was formed in 2015 for young professionals living, working or volunteering in Livingston Parish. LYP offers opportunities for professionals ages 21-40.
About the Chamber: The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is the largest and longest-standing business organization in Livingston Parish. We represent the business community and coordinate community initiatives and programs which make Livingston Parish better. The chamber is 501C6 nonprofit association serving Livingston Parish and each of its municipalities and communities.
