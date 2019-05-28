LIVINGSTON -- The Town of Livingston Police Department is trying to identify two suspects in a theft case.
Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, two men entered the backyard of a Livingston Parish family without permission on La. 43 and Hungarian Presbyterian Church Road.
They took a 4-wheeler that did not belong to them, a blue 2008 Yamaha Grizzly 80.
Home surveillance video shows the two men driving what appears to be a white Ford 150 4x4 with a silver tool box in the back.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Town of Livingston Police Department, (225) 686-7153; Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, (225) 686-2241 ext. 1; or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.