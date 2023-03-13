The Town of Livingston Police Department has launched a criminal investigation after a hacker allegedly took over the lieutenant’s email account to demand fraudulent payments, authorities said.
In a statement, the police department said the hacker or hackers sent invoices from the lieutenant’s email account to agencies and individuals across the country “demanding payment.”
Authorities said the email address being used is bherring@townoflivingston.com.
“Please do not open any emails from our agency at this time,” the police department said. “As we have mentioned we are actively investigating this situation and will not quit until justice is served.”
Those with questions or concerns are urged to contact the police department via telephone at (225) 686-7153.
No other information was immediately available.
