A local police department is grieving the passing of a former officer, one that walked on four legs.
The Town of Livingston Police Department recently took to social media to inform the public of the passing of retired reserve K9 Beira, who served the community for five years.
“Livingston Police Department asks that you keep Officer Green, his family, and our department in your prayers as we mourn the loss of Retired Reserve K9 Beira,” the post read.
During her time in service, Beira assisted the department in detecting narcotics. She had been retired for several years, “enjoying the simple life at home with Officer Green and his family.”
The post commemorating Beira’s passing has spread quickly online, with the Facebook post garnering more than 2,000 engagements and around 450 comments from well-wishers passing their condolences to the department and the Green family.
“Thank you for your dedication and service,” one person wrote. “Rest easy over the rainbow bridge, you've earned your wings!!”
“He surely gave his all and very best!! RIP beautiful!” wrote another.
In the police department's post, Officer Green said Beira “was still a dedicated officer at heart, as she never stopped getting excited when she saw him donning his uniform.”
