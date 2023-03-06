The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 29-year-old Livingston resident wanted for outstanding burglary charges.
In a statement, Chief Jimmy Travis said Christopher Gardner was positively identified as the suspect of a burglary from January 2023 and currently has an outstanding warrant for simple burglary.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Bobby Bradberry at (985) 902-2045.
People can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com and clicking on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.
You may be eligible for a cash reward.
