COVID-19 has had a financial impact on almost every American.
And some have been able to weather that impact better than others.
For some, it has caused them to try and defraud others. For others, they just attempt to take money because they simply don't care about their victims, only their own pockets.
Either way, says Lori Johnson of Hancock Whitney bank, you should be looking out for your loved one's well being and their finances - and so should your banker.
According to Johnson, she has witnessed first hand the increase in fraudulent behavior and finds that it usually targets the elderly and those with low internet and social media literacy.
And the hardest part, she said, is that when a victim learns what happened they tend to show emotions like frustration, anger, and embarrassment - a cocktail which causes them to make more bad decisions, like not reporting the fraud immediately.
Johnson said that's exactly what should be done first - report the fraud to the police, then call your bank. Unfortunately, if there was a connection made between the fraudster and the victim, and certain information passed hands or a direct deposit or credit card was used, then the bank can't help with those purchases.
But they can block the accounts from making more transactions.
So what's the best way to stop fraudulent activity? Education, Johnson said.
"Just be looking out for your family and friends, especially the elderly," Johnson explained, "a lot of times they're sitting at home, lonely, and these people find a way to hit them with a statement that makes them react emotionally."
Learning that no one on the phone or internet will come out and ask for personal information is a good start. While some retail websites may ask for it, it's usually behind a secure portal, Johnson explained, and won't be through a phone call or message.
Johnson was vehement in her stance that there's no reason to be embarrassed as a victim, fraudsters get more and more clever every day, she said, and it happens to more people than you'd think.
There are also programs through your bank which can help with fraud prevention, including notifications and text alerts for purchases that appear fraudulent, as well as the ability to become a 'monitor' on an account.
"You can't use it or make changes, but you can at least look at the spending," Johnson explained, "but, of course, the person you want to help has to agree."
"Even if your family or friends are stubborn, at least try to give them some basic information," Johnson said. "They might be able to use it in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.