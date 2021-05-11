Local school children are eligible for free meals over the summer break through a partnership between Livingston Parish Public Schools and Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based organization that has fed thousands of area children since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A summer meal home delivery program is available to people 18 years or younger beginning the week of Monday, May 24. Children do not have to be a student of Livingston Parish Public Schools to participate.
People are urged to register online as soon as possible. Once registered, people should receive bi-weekly summer meals delivered to their home free of charge.
Each delivery will provide two weeks of meals, including frozen and shelf-stable meal varieties.
“This service is FREE, but a one time registration is required,” LPPS School Food Services instructed parents and guardians in a Facebook post announcing the partnership.
In Livingston Parish, the last day of school is Friday, May 21.
Focus Foods has partnered with the local school district over the last year, providing meals for children over the Christmas, Mardi Gras, and Spring breaks. Meals are prepared and delivered out of Focus Foods’ processing centers.
For more information, visit www.focusfoods.org.
To register for free meals over the summer, click here.
