DENHAM SPRINGS -- Sue, her daughter, and her grandchildren were the first ones in line for a hot meal.
After Hurricane Ida tossed trees “all over” her neighborhood in Livingston Parish, knocking out power for her and everyone nearby, Sue spent the three days since coming to Christ’s Community Church on Juban Road, where thousands of meals were being handed out.
Sue and her family arrived at the church around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, thinking the meal distribution was beginning earlier than it actually was.
But arriving early wasn’t so bad, especially compared to the situation at home: The church had power restored the day before, allowing them some time in air conditioning as temperatures sweltered outside.
“This feels better than home,” said Sue, who only wanted to give her first name.
Sue and thousands more received quite the meal once volunteers began passing out food — chicken, green beans, bread, and water. On other days, meals have consisted of pork loins, smoked turkey, and other vegetables.
“The food has been great,” she said. “It makes all this a little easier.”
Like it did following the historic 2016 floods that rocked Livingston Parish, Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs has once again become a hub for disaster relief following Hurricane Ida, which swept through the state Sunday.
With help from the Giving Bak Foundation, a non-profit, faith-based organization that assists areas hit by disasters, the church will hand out 40,000 meals this week, with distribution expected to run twice daily through Saturday.
Along with receiving a meal, residents are allowed to take any donations the church receives, such as bottled water and snacks. Shannon Easley, pastor of the church, said donations “just keep showing up” from across the country.
So do the volunteers.
Along with 30 or so volunteers from her church, Easley said Giving Bak has brought a team of around 15 who are sleeping in campers and trailers in the church’s parking lot, located south of I-12.
More volunteers are expected to come from another organization that will also bring two water purification tanks that hold 1,000 gallons of water each. The Cajun Navy is also towing supplies to the church, as it did in 2016.
“It’s really a community thing,” Easley said.
Bryan Roppolo, of the Giving Bak Foundation, said this is the third hurricane the organization has responded to in the state over the last year, following storms in southwest Louisiana in 2020. Roppolo said the foundation tries to assist “to put the focus on Jesus,” explaining the meaning behind “Bak”: “Building a Kingdom.”
“We don’t market ourselves because we want the focus on Him,” he said.
Roppolo said he reached out to Easley the day before Ida hit Louisiana and said his team was on site “within 18 hours of the storm making landfall.”
“We were loaded up Sunday, left Sunday, stayed in Lafayette that night and was here by 9 Monday morning,” Roppolo said. “We had food ready by 12.”
Roppolo and his “strike team” brought 6,000 proteins and 6,000 sides with them in the initial trip to Denham Springs. Another team from the foundation later brought an 18-wheeler supplied with food for 40,000 meals.
Volunteers gave away 3,000 meals the first day, but that has gone up greatly since, with some days seeing as many as 9,000 meals handed out. To make sure there is enough food, Giving Bak volunteers are cooking as early as 6 a.m.
“We started today as soon as the sun was up,” said one volunteer as he checked the temperature of cooking chicken.
Church volunteers spend at least two hours giving away food starting at each distribution time, with the first starting at 12 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The line of cars stretches hundreds of feet, from the front of the church’s building to Juban Road. Inside the church, residents wait in a weaving line in the sanctuary, where the air conditioner is on full blast.
Along with food from Giving Bak and other donors, Easley said the church has also given away much of its own food. On the first night of distribution before power was restored, church members cooked up hamburgers that had been stored in the freezer. They then spread peanut butter and jelly on any unused hamburger buns.
If there are leftover meals, church members have ventured out to local neighborhoods to pass out food door-to-door.
“We used everything,” Easley said. “We don’t want to waste anything right now.”
Easley said the plan is to keep passing out meals through Saturday to give people something to eat until more power is restored in the area.
As she waited in line Wednesday, Sue said she’ll keep coming to get meals, like she did for herself and her neighbors following the 2016 flood.
“We’ve been through this before,” she said. “This isn’t our first rodeo. If you live in Louisiana, you get used to it or you move. But where do you go?”
