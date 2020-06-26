A local church is giving people a free meal.
Agape Baptist Church in Denham Springs will pass out free meals to the community on Saturday, June 27.
The church is located at 25353 S. Walker Road, and the meal distribution will begin at 11 a.m.
According to Jean Hardison, the wife of Pastor Chris Hardison, the church will be serving free hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips. The meals will be given away on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out.
“We’re just trying to reach out,” Hardison said. “We know there were kids who weren’t able to go to school and get their meals, so we just want to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.