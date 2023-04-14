Multiple local government bodies have declared April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month,” part of a nationwide push to aims to prevent child abuse in order to strengthen communities.
The Livingston Parish Council, the Denham Springs City Council, and the Walker City Council have all issued proclamations this month supporting the campaign.
The local initiative is pushed by Child Advocacy Services (CAS), a private, non-profit umbrella agency providing services through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) program, and other services “supporting its mission to give voice, healing, and security to children.”
Founded in 1992, CAS offers advocacy, clinical services, and prevention education for children and families in 10 parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes.
One of CAS’s biggest awareness campaigns every year centers around the blue pinwheel, the national symbol for child abuse prevention.
To volunteer or to donate, contact CAS at 800-798-1575 or visit childadv.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.