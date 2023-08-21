Edward Jones Financial Advisor Semmes White of Denham Springs has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK® Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40.
White ranked No. 6 in Louisiana.
"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that give them the freedom to live life on their terms," White said. "This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community."
This ranking is given to the top financial advisors under 40 in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, the investment process, assets under care and more. The full Best-in-State list is online at Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State .
Semmes White's office is located at 179 Del Orleans Denham Springs, LA 70726.
White and branch office administrators Jadonna Germany and Sloane Turner can be reached at 225-664-9798. You may also visit White's website at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/semmes-white.
Ranking Methodology
The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State rankings, developed by SHOOK® Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion -- mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews -- and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK® receive a fee in exchange for rankings. See Methodology.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State for Louisiana, published August 2023, research by SHOOK® Research LLC, data as of March 2023. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.