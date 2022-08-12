(Editor’s Note: A video in this report contains images and language that may be offensive or disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A Denham Springs family is among many people demanding answers after videos spread on social media showing dogs, including their own, suffering alleged abuse at a K9 academy in north Louisiana.
Kayci Gonzales told The News that her family’s dog, a 1-year-old chocolate lab named Yassie, can be seen being physically abused during a recent stay at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy and Kennels, located in Rapides Parish.
“The chocolate lab that is getting her head thrown on the floor is my dog,” Gonzales said.
At least two videos allegedly taken from inside Cypress Arrow circulated on social media Thursday, including the one Gonzales claims shows Yassie being abused. The videos have resulted in calls for punishment from animal lovers and activist groups.
The academy’s owner is Tina Frey, according to information from the Secretary of State’s Office. The website for Cypress Arrow has been taken down, as well as the company’s social media pages. Phone calls made to the business’s listed number were not answered, with a voice recorder saying the inbox was full.
In a statement, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has launched an investigation after being made aware of “several concerning videos… depicting alleged animal cruelty.” The sheriff’s office said its Animal Control Section and Criminal Investigations Division “are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the videos as well as their origin.”
A spokesperson told The News that the office is working with humane societies on the investigation.
“We ask the public to give us time to conduct a complete and thorough investigation and we will give an update when the investigation is completed,” authorities said.
Gonzales said she sent two dogs to Cypress Arrow for a four-week stay in June, choosing this particular academy because it was “highly recommended.”
“They were recommended to us,” she said. “I read her reviews and they were all great.”
After getting her dogs back, Gonzales said she noticed “more aggression” from her older dog, who had calluses on his elbows and feet. Gonzales said she also noticed a change in Yassie, though she didn’t think much of it initially.
“Yassie was timid when we got her, but she has a mild personality anyway,” she said. “So it wasn’t anything too out of the ordinary to make me think something bad had happened to them.”
But everything changed this week, when a stranger contacted Gonzales and said she “had a video taken from inside Cypress Arrow.” The stranger offered to send Gonzales the video, an offer Gonzales initially rejected until learning who was in it.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to see it. I don’t plan on using them again anyways,’” Gonzales recalled. “Then [the stranger] said, ‘No, this is a video of your dog,’ and she emailed me the video.”
The 34-second video shows a trainer working with a dog that Gonzales claims is Yassie. In the video, the trainer tries to get Yassie to lie down on the ground, repeating “down” multiple times.
On three separate occasions, the trainer forcibly pushes the dog to the ground by the neck. A person off-camera can be heard laughing.
Gonzales said she felt “rage” upon seeing the video.
“I was livid,” she said. “My whole body was shaking.”
Gonzales took to social media late Wednesday to alert others about the alleged abuse. She included the video in her post.
“Over the summer we took our dogs to cypress arrow k9 training,” she wrote. “Today I received video of my dog being abused there. Make sure you don’t send your dog there.”
The video Gonzales claims shows Yassie is one of two that circulated across social media Thursday.
In the other, two people are seen holding the ends of a rope around a dog’s neck while one person whipped the dog multiple times. A sign in the background says Cypress Arrow K9 Academy and Kennels.
Gonzales said her husband tried to get a refund for the $3,000 they spent, but his phone calls went unanswered. She later filed a complaint with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana.
Jeff Dorson, president of the Humane Society of Louisiana, issued a statement on Facebook calling the videos “extremely troubling and disturbing,” saying they show “a trainer brutalizing one of its clients.”
“We are in touch with the complainant and a second witness, and put them in touch with a lieutenant at the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department,” Dorson said. “We are hoping that criminal charges will be forthcoming.”
