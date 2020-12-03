A local fire department remembered “a fallen hero” on the anniversary of his tragic passing.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 took to social media on Thursday to commemorate the late Scott Osenenko, a volunteer firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice when passed away in the line of duty nine years ago.

Osenenko, who was 45 at his passing, suffered a fatal heart attack in December 2011 after helping rescue a family of five from a residential structure fire.

He was the first volunteer firefighter to die in the line of duty in the department’s history.

The local fire department posted on its official Facebook a photo of Osenenko as well as one of his brother, Rodd, father, Al, and son, Kyle, who followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a volunteer with District 4 in 2011.

Kyle has since progressed to a full-time firefighter within the department.

“Today marks the 9 year anniversary of the passing of LPFPD4’s fallen hero, Scott Osenenko, who died bravely in the line of duty on December 3, 2011,” the fire department posted. “Even after all these years, the loss of our brother never gets easier.

“Scott and his family remain in our hearts every single day.”

Osenenko, of Denham Springs, responded to a call on Florida Boulevard in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. According to a press release from State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, a family had been awakened to find their home on fire around 4 a.m.

Browning said Osenenko was on the first unit to respond and worked for nearly 20 minutes removing people from danger and fighting the fire.

“He had gotten out of bed in the middle of the night to help people he didn’t know,” Fire Chief James Wascom told The News at the time.

After exiting the building, Browning said Osenenko began to experience cardiac distress and collapsed at the scene. He was quickly treated and taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he received.

In Browning’s statement, Osenenko’s mother and father describe him as “a good kid who never had a bad word to say about anyone.” A witness described him as “wonderful,” adding that, “you don't see too many people who would give up their life like that.” Browning called it “a sad day for the Louisiana fire service.”

Osenenko had served as a volunteer firefighter for the district for nearly a year.

“Scott was a model firefighter,” Wascom said at the time. “He was scheduled this morning to take the hazmat operations certification test. All he was trying to do was save lives and serve our community this morning. Now, he is gone.”

After his passing, Osenenko was honored with a funeral procession that included a fire and emergency personnel escort. He was later honored at the Louisiana Firefighters Memorial and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 has a glass display case dedicated to Osenenko.

“Scott Osenenko, our fallen brother, is always in our hearts and minds,” the fire department said via social media Thursday.