Local fire departments are mourning the passing of a fire chief who served for more than 20 years, saying the community lost “a great firefighter, friend and person.”
District Chief Paul Vogt passed away in his Walker home on Thursday, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 officials announced via social media.
In the post, the fire department expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support since news of the “monumental loss” spread and asked for prayers for Vogt’s family, friends, and fire department.
“Paul was more than just a Chief at District 4,” the post said. “Over the last 20 years, he was a true friend to all of us. He was there for anyone who needed his assistance and was a tremendous force in all our lives. His infectious laugh and way with words could brighten even our darkest days.
“Paul was known for always taking care of the firefighters. Sometimes that meant receiving a dose of his ‘tough love,’ always with the best of intentions. Paul can never be replaced, nor will he ever be forgotten.”
Other fire departments made similar posts.
“Our hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 District Chief Paul Vogt,” read a post on the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 Facebook page. “Chief Vogt was a longtime dedicated member of District 4 that truly loved serving his community.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tremendous loss. RIP Paul Vogt!! Your service and dedication were truly appreciated!!”
A post from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 read: “Today our hearts are heavy for our brothers and sisters at District 4. They lost a great firefighter, friend and person yesterday! RIP District Chief Paul Vogt you will be greatly missed in our community! The ones you touched have it from here and will do you proud.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date, District 4 said.
