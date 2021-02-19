Firefighters responded to two blazes this week in Livingston Parish.
No injuries were reported in either fire, first responders said.
The first fire occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, when the City of Denham Springs City Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive. The fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire.
The origins of the fire remain under investigation.
“We’re very proud of our firefighters,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “Keep up the good work.”
The second fire occurred on Magnolia Drive in Killian, where firefighters from Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 2 and 9 responded to “a fully involved mobile home fire” early Thursday.
Though there were no injuries, first responders said the structure was a complete loss and that the fire is under investigation.
With temperatures expected to hover around freezing over the next day, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has released safety tips when considering alternative heating methods.
This comes during a particularly rough start to the year for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which has investigated 13 fire-related deaths so far in 2021, including one during a trailer fire on Monday in Franklinton.
For those using generators, Fire Marshal’s Office recommends that you:
-- Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports, and sheds
-- Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows, and vents
-- Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
-- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
-- Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
-- Do not use in rain or wet conditions
-- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
-- Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home
To view a video on generator safety, click the following link: https://youtu.be/7HsupqhBVis.
For those whose power is out and but do not have a generator, the Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following safety tips for alternative heating sources:
-- Keep candles and oil lamps 3-5 feet from combustible objects and never leave them unattended or within reach of children. This includes blowing a candle out when you go to sleep or leave a room.
-- Make sure fireplaces and wood-burning ovens are well-ventilated and not overloaded. Also, do not go to sleep with any fires still burning.
-- Utilize extra clothing and blankets to stay warm with your family.
-- Do not use gas stoves or ovens as heat sources
-- Lastly, make sure to check on your neighbors to ensure that they are following these safety tips as well.
