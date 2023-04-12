A local podcaster who helped solve a 2004 murder investigation that had gone cold for nearly 20 years will be featured on national television this week.
Woody Overton, a Livingston Parish resident and host of the popular podcast “Real Life Real Crime,” will discuss his investigation into the murder of Courtney Coco in an upcoming episode of NBC Dateline on Friday, April 14.
The two-hour episode will air at 8 p.m. local time, Overton said on his podcast’s Facebook page.
“This is such an honor!” said a post on the “Real Life Real Crime” Facebook page.
In the episode, NBC Dateline will delve into the disappearance and murder of Coco, a 19-year-old Louisiana college student who vanished in October 2004. Her body was eventually found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas, nearly 200 miles away from her hometown of Alexandria.
But the investigation into Coco’s murder stalled, and her mother eventually sought the help of Overton, a retired homicide detective who had just started a podcast detailing his experience from more than 20 years in law enforcement.
The award-winning “Real Life Real Crime” has amassed millions of downloads and a legion of fans known as “lifers” who listen as Overton discusses cold cases and the inner workings of solving crimes.
Overton started podcasting about Coco’s murder in September 2019, entitling the series, “Who Murdered Courtney Coco.” He went on to record around 25 episodes in the series, conducting numerous interviews and pouring over countless police files.
“I’m gonna solve this case or I’m gonna die trying,” Overton recalled telling Coco’s mother in his interview with NBC Dateline.
Overton helped lead investigators to David Anthony Burns, who was arrested in 2021 and found guilty of second-degree murder last October.
In a recent TikTok video, Overton thanked his listeners for their help solving the cold case and urged them to tune into NBC Dateline this Friday.
“I can’t wait to see your response,” Overton said.
