The Captcha Crew (Team #18393), a community/homeschool based robotics team that is part of FIRST Tech Challenge, had an impressive showing in its last qualifier competition held at Hammond Magnet.
The team, which is based in Livingston Parish, placed first in the matches and won the Winning Alliance Award. The Captcha Crew was one of the six teams from the competition to qualify for the 2022-23 Louisiana Regional Championship.
FIRST is a global community and the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit organization advancing STEM education.
The Captcha Crew began in 2020. Its members are team captain and programmer Spencer, driver and builder Adam, builder and CAD designer Matt, builder and journalist Hope, junior builder and designer Cavin, junior designer Joe, junior builder and designer Micah, and junior journalist Sydney.
The team is led by mentors Chasity Authement and Stacie Lajaunie.
The 2022-23 Louisiana Regional Championship will be held at Denham Springs High School in Hornsby Gym on Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, visit firstinspires.org.
