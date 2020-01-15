DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Juban Parc Junior High in response to a student-related incident that was quickly handled, according to the school.
In a Facebook post that went live around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, JPJH Principal Greg Hayden said the school went “in to lockdown for approximately 10 minutes to meet the needs of a student” sometime during the afternoon.
The Facebook post didn’t specify what the student’s needs were, but Hayden did say that “no weapons were involved.”
“The situation was resolved quickly and we resumed our normal schedule,” Hayden said in the Facebook post.
Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that at least one deputy was dispatched to the school in response to the incident. He also said the school resource officer (SRO) “was there quickly and able to resolve the situation.”
