A nightly curfew will remain in effect through at least Saturday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The nightly curfew will be in effect from 12-6 a.m.
It was determined by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and LOHSEP.
Conditions will be evaluated to determine if the curfew will be lifted or extended.
“Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew,” a statement from LOHSEP said. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the utmost importance.”
The parish has been under a nightly curfew since Aug. 29, the day Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm and one of the strongest to ever hit the state. Locally, the storm led to debris-covered streets and widespread power outages, which are still ongoing in Livingston Parish.
At its peak, the parish was reporting 85 percent without power.
