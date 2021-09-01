A parish-wide burn ban went into effect Wednesday afternoon in Livingston Parish “until further notice,” according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The burn ban is due to dry conditions, LOHSEP Director Brandi Janes said in the proclamation.
Local fire departments are currently concentrating all their efforts on responding to Hurricane Ida, which swept through the state overnight Sunday. Livingston Parish was especially devastated by the storm, which went directly through the area.
In a similar move, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease and desist order for all private burning for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
This order went into effect at 5 p.m. and shall remain in effect until rescinded.
“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” Browning said in a statement.
“This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”
Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
