Construction and demolition debris from Hurricane Ida will be picked up beginning Monday, Oct. 4, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Construction and demolition (C&D) debris includes items such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, and plumbing.
In addition to picking up construction and demolition debris, contractors will continue to pick up vegetative debris such as leaves, logs, plants, bushes, brush, and tree branches, according to LOHSEP.
“Please remember that the piles MUST be separated,” LOHSEP said via social media. “If vegetative and C&D are combined in any way it will not be picked up.”
Debris pickup has been ongoing since early September, about a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and moved directly through Livingston Parish.
During a parish council meeting earlier this month, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the parish had 62 double trucks and 45 bucket trucks picking up an average of “23-25,000 tons” of debris a day.
Debris pick up will occur on every parish-owned road by the parish debris contractor Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, including after the 2016 flood.
In a statement, LOHSEP said there is no need to call the parish for debris locations, noting that the debris contractor “will be making several passes on every Parish road, excluding those in the city limits of Denham Springs and State highways.”
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris will be picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor. Likewise, the City of Denham Springs has its own debris contractor within city limits.
In its latest announcement, LOHSEP reminded residents of the specific rules to properly dispose of the various types of debris and also urged people against putting debris in dark-colored bags.
“We will not be able to tell if we cannot easily see what’s in the bags,” LOHSEP said.
Here are some things to keep in mind regarding debris pickup:
Where to put your storm debris
Per FEMA directions, residents are urged to place storm debris at the curb away from regular household trash. Storm debris should be placed at the curb without blocking the roadway or storm drains.
Residents are also advised against placing debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.
What’s storm debris
Debris pickup, which should be separated by category, includes the following:
-- Vegetation: leaves (do not put in bags), logs, plants, bushes, brush, and tree branches
-- Construction/demolition debris: building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, and plumbing
-- Appliances and white goods: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers, and water heaters. Note: Collection responsibility varies by community.
-- Electronics: computers, radios, televisions, and other devices with a cord.
-- Hazardous household waste: cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based products and stains, and pesticides.
