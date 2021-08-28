The Emergency Operations Center was partially activated Saturday and will be fully activated Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Full activation will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday, LOHSEP said. Anyone in need of assistance or information is urged to call the hotline at (225) 686-3996.
“We urge all residents to make final preparations today,” LOHSEP said on its Facebook page.
LOHSEP released other safety tips ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to be a major hurricane when it strikes Louisiana Sunday night. Sandbags are also available for residents. To find a site near you, click here.
Below are tip from LOHSEP:
-- Connect to 211 during times of disasters. 211 connects callers to available resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even during disasters. This statewide network works with state agencies and local officials to provide you with the most current and available information during times of need.
-- If you or someone you know is in need of help, please reach out to 211 today. Simply dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.
-- Here is a link for 211 Disaster Assistance: https://www.louisiana211.org/when-disaster-strikes.
-- For shelter information, dial 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211.
-- Be prepared and Get a Game Plan today. To learn more please visit www.GetaGamePlan.org.
