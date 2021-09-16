Debris contractors will make two complete passes throughout the parish to pick up vegetative debris, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Vegetative debris includes logs, tree branches, plants, and leaves that are not bagged.
LOHSEP gave an update on debris collection Thursday, saying that 61 trucks are picking up an average of 25,000 cubic yards of debris daily.
Once the second round is complete, LOHSEP said debris collectors will start on construction and demolition debris.
“We will post when the second pass is complete and at that point, calls for individual addresses that may have been missed can be reported,” LOHSEP said.
Debris pick up will happen on every parish-owned road by the parish debris contractor Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, including after the 2016 flood.
This excludes roads within the city limits of Denham Springs, which has its own debris pickup contract.
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris will be picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor.
Here are some things to keep in mind regarding debris pickup:
Where to put your storm debris
Per FEMA directions, residents are urged to place storm debris at the curb away from regular household trash. Storm debris should be placed at the curb without blocking the roadway or storm drains.
Residents are also advised against placing debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.
What’s storm debris
Debris pickup, which should be separated by category, includes the following:
-- Vegetation: leaves (do not put in bags), logs, plants, bushes, brush, and tree branches
-- Construction/demolition debris: building materials, carpet, drywall, lumber, and plumbing
-- Furniture: chairs, tables, desks, dressers, sofas, and mattresses
-- Appliances and white goods: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers, and water heaters. Note: Collection responsibility varies by community.
-- Electronics: computers, radios, televisions, and other devices with a cord.
-- Hazardous household waste: cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based products and stains, and pesticides.
