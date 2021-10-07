Houses of worship may be eligible for federal funding to repair or replace facilities affected during a natural disaster, such as Hurricane Ida, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The parish has established an email point of contact for local entities. Houses of worship can email eoc@lpgov.com for more information and initial coordination with appropriate personnel from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, LOHSEP said.
According to LOHSEP, FEMA policies were changed to make it easier to receive possible funding from an event that is a Federally Declared Major Disaster, such as Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm and one of the strongest on record. A late shift eastward brought the storm directly through Livingston Parish, with the eye passing near the Town of Livingston.
