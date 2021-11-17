Hurricane Ida cleanup, which has topped 1 million cubic yards of debris, will pause on Nov. 19, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
It will resume on Dec. 6 for the final pass, LOHSEP said.
A hotline for people to request pickup if their area has been missed will become operational Monday morning, according to LOHSEP. That number is (225) 394-2734, and it is the only number that should be contacted for debris pick up on parish roads, LOHSEP said.
Debris pickup has been ongoing since early September, shortly after Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana, shifted east, and moved directly through Livingston Parish. Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, is picking up debris on every parish-owned road.
To date, trucks have made more than 18,000 loads to Woodside Landfill, the only debris dump-off point in the parish.
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris is being picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor, something LOHSEP reminded residents of on Wednesday.
“If you have debris questions, issues, comments, etc. and your home and/or debris is located on a State highway, DOTD is handling the debris pickup,” LOHSEP said a Facebook post.
“Please be mindful that some roads in the Parish have both a name and a State highway number (i.e., Florida Blvd. is Hwy 190; Arnold Rd is Hwy 1025; Cane Market Rd is Hwy 1024; Lockhart Rd is Hwy 1026; Burgess Ave. is Hwy 1027; Joe Savario Rd is Hwy 932; etc.).”
For those who have questions regarding debris on a state-owned road, DOTD's debris hotline is 1-800-950-2732.
