All Livingston Parish waterways are closed until further notice, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
According to a statement from LOHSEP, the closure is due to rising waters caused by storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida, which swept through the parish late Sunday night and early Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.