There will be 22 sandbag locations operating within Livingston Parish ahead of severe weather expected to impact southeast Louisiana starting this weekend, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Sandbags and sand will be available starting Friday within the parish in response to the threat of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but is expected to “re-intensify” sometime Friday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Cristobal is expected to make landfall sometime late Sunday or early Monday, and the National Weather Service is predicting there could be as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
Sandbags and sand will be available at the following locations in Livingston Parish.
-- Fire District 1 – Station No. 1 29778 South Montpelier Avenue, Albany
-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 1 (Springfield Main) 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy. 22, Springfield
-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 3(Lizard Creek) Hwy. 1037, Springfield
-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Road, Springfield
-- Fire District 3 – Station No. 1 930 Government Street, Denham Springs
-- Fire District 3 – 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs (behind James’ Drug Store)
-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 1 29758 South Palmetto Drive, Walker
-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 3 34893 Hwy. 1019, Watson
-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 5 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 9 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs
-- Fire District 5 – Station No. 1 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
-- Fire District 5 - Station No. 3 25500 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
-- Fire District 6 – Station No. 1 20550 Circle Drive (behind Town Hall), Livingston
-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 1 19784 Hwy. 42, Livingston
-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 2 19354 Perrilloux Road, Livingston
-- Fire District 8 – Station No. 1 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 1 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 2 20368 Hwy. 22 (head of island), Maurepas
-- Fire District 10 – Station No. 1 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden
-- Fire District 11 – Station No. 1 33815 Hwy. 43, Independence
-- Fire District 11 - Station No.2 31470 Horseshoe Road N., Independence
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday evening in advance of Cristobal, which is currently projected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico into a Tropical Storm before potentially making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
Edwards announced the state of emergency in a statement urging residents to make their hurricane preparations “now.”
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
