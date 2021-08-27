Sand and sandbags are available for Livingston Parish residents ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is projected to hit Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
There are at least 19 sites within the parish where people can get their sand and sandbags in preparation for the storm, which could be a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall.
Sandbags and sand will be available at the following locations in Livingston Parish.
(NOTE: Locations may vary based on availability and event.)
-- Fire District 1, Station No. 1: 29778 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany
-- Fire District 2, Station No. 1: 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
-- Fire District 2, Station No. 2 (Killian): 31447 Hwy. 22, Springfield
-- Fire District 2, Station No. 5 (Hutchinson): 25389 Hutchinson Road, Springfield
-- Denham Springs Fire Department: 930 Government Street, Denham Springs
-- Fire District 4, Station No. 1: 29758 South Palmetto Drive, Walker
-- Fire District 4, Station No. 3: 34893 Hwy. 1019, Watson
-- Fire District 4, Station No. 5: 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
-- Fire District 4, Station No. 9: 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs
-- Fire District 5, Station No. 1: 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
-- Fire District 7, Station No. 1: 19784 Hwy. 42, Livingston
-- Fire District 7, Station No. 2: 19354 Perrilloux Road, Livingston
-- Fire District 8, Station No. 1: 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
-- Fire District 9, Station No. 1: 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
-- Fire District 9, Station No. 2 (Head of Island): 20368 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
-- Fire District 10, Station No. 1: 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden
-- Fire District 11, Station No. 1: 33815 Hwy. 43, Independence
-- Fire District 11, Station No. 2: 31470 Horseshoe Road N., Independence
-- City of Walker – Ball Park Road (DPW Yard), Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.